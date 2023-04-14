Yelvertoft food guru's latest meaty recipe is just in time for Great British Beef Week

Here’s the latest Countryside Kitchen column from Yelvertoft mum Milly Fyfe.

Milly lives with her husband and two children on their livestock and arable farm.

Great British Beef Week kicks off on St George’s Day (April 23-April 30), a campaign championed by Ladies in Beef, of which I am a member of. Celebrating its 13th year, through the campaign we encourage people to support British Beef producers by looking out for the Red Tractor Farm assurance logo, buying from local farm shops or butchers or choosing British beef when eating out.

Similarly, us Ladies in Beef work with stakeholders such as restaurants, pubs, retailers, farm

shops and butchers as well as fellow farmers to promote the campaign through various

channels including social media. There are lots of resources on the website www.ladiesinbeef.org.uk

The beef we produce on our farm come from a truly sustainable system. Our food miles are low as the cattle are born and raised here, then they travel a short five miles to the butchers.

We grow a lot of the feed that the cattle eat, including grass, silage, hay and barley as well as straw for their bedding. We don’t buy or ship anything in. And their muck goes onto the land to fertilise the soil and help the crops grow.

Beef is nutrient dense in zinc, iron, vitamin B12, omega 3 and antioxidants. So it’s packed full of protein goodness.

There is also a price point for everyone to enjoy beef, whether that be a roasting joint, beef burger, stewing beef or minced beef.

I’m a huge fan of batch cooking or making a portion stretch for more than one serving.

I often will cook a joint of roast beef and have enough for sandwiches the next day, plus a stew, casserole or pie.

I also cook mince with tomatoes, onions, vegetables and herbs which can be used as a base for a bolognaise and then used with pasta, jacket potatoes or fajita wraps.

Here’s the recipe:

500g British Beef mince

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 onion

1 pepper

1 carrot finely chopped

Pinch of mixed dried herbs

Method

Fry off the mince in a pan on a medium heat with the chopped onion.

Add the pepper and carrot and soften

Add a pinch of the mixed dried herbs and the can of tomatoes.

Allow to cook down until the sauce thickens.

Serve with some spaghetti or penne pasta and grated cheese.

You will have enough left over to serve with some jacket potatoes the following lunch time or you can freeze the left over mince and use on another occasion.

Please do share your makes and bakes with me on the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents Food Blog on Facebook, Instagram or follow at www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com

I’ve a real passion for growing food and cooking delicious meals the whole family can enjoy.

I’ve recently launched the second season of my podcast called ‘The Countryside Kitchen Meets’ which can be listened to on all the major music streaming sites.