Yelvertoft food guru celebrates one year of helping families as Community Interest Company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Yelvertoft businesswoman is celebrating her first birthday as a Community Interest Company (CIC).

Founder of No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC Milly Fyfe is reflecting on the success of the social enterprise since its formation one year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents provides a connection between food grown in the UK and how to make a tasty meal from scratch with easy to follow recipe ideas, promoting what is in season and interviews with UK farmers and growers.

Milly Fyfe with sons Angus and Dougie celebrating CIC 1st birthday.

The aim is to help more people to come away from a reliance on ultra processed food, which will improve health and nutrition as well as supporting the farming community with promotion of produce grown, reared or processed in the UK.

Milly said: “The last year has been a complete whirlwind and I am thrilled with the direction in which the CIC is heading’.

"The foundations have been laid and relationships formed, now the focus is to establish long term income streams, corporate sponsorship and paid collaborations on social media to be able to serve the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The not for profit has seen growth and audience reach increase since its formation thanks to grant funding to enhance the consumer focussed website and production of a hero video to explain exactly what the CIC is all about. View the hero video here: https://youtu.be/HJVqjsLzMB0

The website can be viewed here: https://www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com/