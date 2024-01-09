Yelvertoft entrepreneur named in campaign that highlights inspiring female business leaders across UK

"I dedicate my life to raising my children, spinning the plates with farm work”

A Yelvertoft business woman has been named in a campaign that highlights inspiring female business leaders across UK.

Food guru and farmer’s wife Milly Fyfe is one of the 100 ladies recognised in the fEntrepreneur #iAlso2024 list.

Milly, who has two young boys, is the driving force behind www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com and writer of this paper’s Countryside Kitchen feature.

Milly Fyfe.

She said: "I dedicate my life to raising my children, spinning the plates with farm work, supporting my community and running No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, and so it is amazing to have such incredible recognition within this network.

"As a farmer, food producer and rural communicator I hope I can represent agriculture amongst this impressive list of female entrepreneurs and utilise this opportunity to the best of my ability.”