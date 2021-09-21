World champion takes centre stage in Daventry to promote sport that made him a star

Alex Marshall MBE.

Four bowls clubs in the north have joined forces to work with Bowls is Bowls, the organisation set up by Daventry businessman Mark Courtney with the aim of making bowls in all forms accessible to every community.

Daventry Indoor Bowls Club's junior section will benefit from the decades of experience that Alex, a five times Commonwealth Games gold medallist, has amassed on the green.

Joined by former England international and decorated player David Bolt, the pair will be on hand at the Brown’s Road club to put new and existing members through their paces and offer tips and advice from 9.45am.

This will be followed by a charity match at 2pm to raise money about ‘Ambitious About Autism,’ a national charity that works to ensure all autistic children and young people are able to learn, thrive and achieve.

The game will feature members of Daventry IBC versus an England team and promises to be a competitive affair. Guests will be treated to live music from bowler and up and coming singer MaxX Milner who has penned a single especially for Bowls is Bowls.

Club Director Stuart Thomas, who was recently appointed men’s England International Junior Team manager, is delighted to be involved with the Bowls is Bowls initiative.

He said: “Having been involved in bowls for more than 40 years enjoying success on the green including winning national titles and representing England, I felt it was time to give something back to the sport and recognised that getting started in bowls is an area which requires some improvement. “DIBC has already organised several events to facilitate this and we are very excited to be welcoming Alex Marshall MBE and David Bolt on September 25. “Daventry juniors is the next project the club is dedicated to launching, we have funding and the desire to develop stars of the future. Please get in touch with me at [email protected] if you want more information or if you can support us in any way.”

All proceeds from entry, raffle and raffle to bowl with or against Alex Marshall MBE will go towards The Arthur Wharton Foundation. This charity has been chosen as part of the 'Inclusion Project'.

Alex Marshall MBE said: “I am delighted to be involved with the Bowls is Bowls initiative once again especially as Mark Courtney and David Bolt are doing such a great job of promoting all formats of bowls which I think is really important for our sport. The four clubs I will be visiting have put a lot of work into getting these events running so I am looking forward to meeting existing and new bowlers at each of them and celebrating our great sport of bowls with a wider audience.”

Mark added: “This promises to be an excellent, fun weekend with two legends of the sport, Alex Marshall MBE and David Bolt, who are so passionate about the game and are so friendly.

"We want to show both that bowls are accessible for everyone and what a fantastic game it is, so if you have been thinking about visiting a club and giving bowls a go, now is your opportunity.”