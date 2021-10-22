World champion runner Paula Radcliffe MBE visits Daventry to show support for Indy Health Week

Paula Radcliffe MBE with the friendly team at Sheaf Street Health Store.

A lifelong advocate of independent health food stores, Paula visited Sheaf Street Health Store in support of Indy Health Week this October – a week designed to help the nation live healthier lifestyles and raise awareness of how indpendent health stores can help.

The week-long campaign from October 23 to 31 – launched by leading ethical vitamin company Viridian Nutrition, also based in Daventry – celebrates the nation’s independent health stores.

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula said this week: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in Indy Health Week and supporting local independent health stores. Over the past 18 months, I think people have become more invested than ever in supporting their health through the right diet and supplementation, quality sleep and by making positive lifestyle choices - all things which are championed by independent health stores.

Paula Radcliffe MBE (right) with health store worker Olivia Elliott.

"It was through advice from local health stores that I learned the vital components of a healthy diet to support my lifestyle, especially in the areas of sport, studying and recovery."

As part of the campaign, people can download a voucher from the Indy Health Week website (www.indyhealthweek.com) and visit their local independent health food store to get a free ‘Foundations of Nutrition’ sample pack worth over £20. Supplied by Viridian Nutrition, the packs include three supplements and a book written by qualified nutritionist Jenny Carson. They will be available to collect at Sheaf Street Health Store until October 31.

Dean Hand, manager of Sheaf Street Health Store, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have hosted Paula’s filming day, to help launch the the Indy Health Week campaign to support people in the community with achieving their healthier lifestyle goals."