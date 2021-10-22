World champion runner Paula Radcliffe MBE visits Daventry to show support for Indy Health Week

It was lights, camera, action when world champion long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe MBE dropped into a Daventry health store for a spot of filming.

By Lucie Green
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:09 am
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:10 am
Paula Radcliffe MBE with the friendly team at Sheaf Street Health Store.

A lifelong advocate of independent health food stores, Paula visited Sheaf Street Health Store in support of Indy Health Week this October – a week designed to help the nation live healthier lifestyles and raise awareness of how indpendent health stores can help.

The week-long campaign from October 23 to 31 – launched by leading ethical vitamin company Viridian Nutrition, also based in Daventry – celebrates the nation’s independent health stores.

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula said this week: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in Indy Health Week and supporting local independent health stores. Over the past 18 months, I think people have become more invested than ever in supporting their health through the right diet and supplementation, quality sleep and by making positive lifestyle choices - all things which are championed by independent health stores.

Paula Radcliffe MBE (right) with health store worker Olivia Elliott.

"It was through advice from local health stores that I learned the vital components of a healthy diet to support my lifestyle, especially in the areas of sport, studying and recovery."

As part of the campaign, people can download a voucher from the Indy Health Week website (www.indyhealthweek.com) and visit their local independent health food store to get a free ‘Foundations of Nutrition’ sample pack worth over £20. Supplied by Viridian Nutrition, the packs include three supplements and a book written by qualified nutritionist Jenny Carson. They will be available to collect at Sheaf Street Health Store until October 31.

Dean Hand, manager of Sheaf Street Health Store, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have hosted Paula’s filming day, to help launch the the Indy Health Week campaign to support people in the community with achieving their healthier lifestyle goals."

Promoting healthier lifestyles at the store.
