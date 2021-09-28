World champion creates buzz at charity bowls day in Daventry

Alex with 2021 England singles runner up David Bolt (left) and DIBC director, Stu Thomas (centre).

Daventry Indoor Bowls Club Big Bowls Charity Day raised more than £1,500 for Ambitious About Autism on Saturday.

Alex hosted a bowls masterclass at Daventry Indoor Bowls Club, for club members, local councillors and people curious about bowls.

Organisers said the club was delighted to relaunch its junior section and get the youngsters back on the green, who also got the chance to get tips from Alex and bowls champion David Bolt.

Photographs from the day.

The afternoon also saw the England representative charity team play against a Daventry Indoor Bowling Club team.