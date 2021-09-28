World champion creates buzz at charity bowls day in Daventry
Six times world champion Alex Marshall MBE helped raise funds and awareness at a celebration of bowls in Daventry at the weekend.
Daventry Indoor Bowls Club Big Bowls Charity Day raised more than £1,500 for Ambitious About Autism on Saturday.
Alex hosted a bowls masterclass at Daventry Indoor Bowls Club, for club members, local councillors and people curious about bowls.
Organisers said the club was delighted to relaunch its junior section and get the youngsters back on the green, who also got the chance to get tips from Alex and bowls champion David Bolt.
The afternoon also saw the England representative charity team play against a Daventry Indoor Bowling Club team.
Club director Stuart Thomas said: "It was an incredible day, great atmosphere and wonderful to see so many bowlers come together to raise money for this worthy cause."