Woodford Halse schoolgirl launches campaign to help children with cancer

Jasmine's new hair.

Jasmine Sanghera, 11, is raising funds for the Little Princess Trust a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.

The hair cut took place at Top to Toe hair salon in Woodford Halse on Friday.

Jasmine said she was grateful to every single person who has supported her.

The fundraiser grew her hair to have it chopped off.

The year six pupil and house captain at Woodford Halse C of E Academy had been growing her hair so she could have it cut off and donate it to a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer and other illnesses. It costs the charity £550 to make each wig and they rely solely on donations.

As well as donating her hair, Jasmine also launched a fundraising campaign to help the charity.

She launched a Just Giving page and has collected more than £500 for the charity. She has more than tripled her original £150 fundraising target.