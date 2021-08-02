Woodford Halse girl who posted dummies 'to the fairy' gets response from Royal Mail worker

Eden with parents Rebecca and Ben Priest.

Eden Priest, two and a half, surrendered her dummies to mum Rebecca and the pair posted them in a letterbox.

Rebecca said: "Eden put the dummies in the postbox with a letter to the dummy fairy and we thought no more of it.

"A postie knocked on my brother and sister-in-law's door asking if Eden Priest lived there or what was her address. Then a wonderful letter arrived for Eden, I assume from Daventry Post Office."

Eden's reply from the 'dummy fairy'.

She said the thoughtful gesture has made her daughter so happy.

Rebecca added: "I would love to be able to say thank you to this lovely person if anyone knows who did it or how I could get hold of them. Such a small gesture can go such a long way and so much thought has gone into this.

"It's heart warming to know there are still some genuinely lovely people around."

Did you write the letter to Eden? Please email [email protected]

Eden received a reply from the dummy fairies.