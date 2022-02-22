Win tickets to new Daventry cinema special launch night screening of The Batman

Dust down your capes and prepare to be dazzled at Daventry' s new state-of-the-art cinema on March 3.

To mark the opening of The Arc Cinema, this newspaper is offering people the chance to win tickets for a special launch night screening of The Batman.

Ten pairs of tickets are available to 10 lucky people who share our social media post and tag the Batman buddy they would like to bring along for this great prize featured in the Daventry Express and Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win tickets for the new film.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified by March 1.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies - Alfred Pennyworth and Lt James Gordon - among the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance among his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the city's underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and put an end to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham.

Robert Pattinson stars in the dual role of Gotham's vigilante and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, and leads an all-star ensemble cast. Co-starring as Gotham's famous and infamous characters are Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Win tickets to see The Batman.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. This is a preview screening so security measures will be in place.

The cinema opens to the public on Friday, March 4.