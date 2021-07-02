Win mouth-watering meal for two and enjoy authentic taste of Turkey - right here in Daventry!

Alacati Grill on High Street has already made its mark with customers - and you could be pulling up a chair next to enjoy the finest cuisine in stunning surroundings.

The Daventry Express has teamed up with the business to offer one lucky reader a meal for two at the magically-decorated restaurant.

It is family run by Mahmut (Ata) Raydemir and his wife, Pammy Raydemir, along with an amazing support team working together to bring a taste of Turkey to the town.

Diners enjoyed a lively night of good food and belly-dancing on opening night.

Pammy said the feedback so far has been really positive and encouraging.

She said: "We have a fantastic selection of Turkish dishes for you to choose from, so there’s something for everyone’s taste and all freshly cooked on our open charcoal grill, for a true authentic Turkish taste."

They strive to provide the very best quality grill meat to eat in or take away.

Whether you’re dining in a large group or for a special occasion or a more intimate gathering, there’s plenty to choose from – and all freshly cooked on an open charcoal grill.

It's not hard to see how Alacarti have made it to the semi-finals in the Best British Kebab Awards. They were also awarded a Silver in the SME Awards 2020/2021.

Alacati's menu includes hot and cold meze dishes, pide - Turkey's take on pizza, moussakas, casseroles, kebabs, wraps, fish, burgers, desserts and a kids' menu.

Alacati has a Facebook page and their website is alacatigrill.co.uk. They can also be followed on Instagram.

To be in with a chance of winning a meal for two at Alacati Grill, answer the following question:

What is the name of Arabic dance associated with Turkey? Send your answers to [email protected] by July 15. Normal JPI Media rules apply.

