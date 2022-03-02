Search is on for Daventry's 'Mum in a Million' to win meal for two at award-winning Turkish restaurant

The search is on for Daventry's best mums for our Mother's Day feature in time for the celebration on March 27.

Our special winner will get to enjoy a meal for two at Alacati Grill on High Street worth £50.

Has your mum gone above and beyond to help you or overcome her own difficulties?

We want to find Daventry's Mum in a Million.

Perhaps you have a special lady who you see as a mum, who you'd like to thank?

Is your mum an 'unsung hero' who goes above and beyond to help in the community?

Whatever your story, we want to hear from you.

Alacati Grill on High Street has already made its mark with customers - and you could be pulling up a chair next to enjoy the finest cuisine in stunning surroundings.

Win a meal for two at Alacati.

The Daventry Express has teamed up with the business to offer one lucky reader a meal for two at the magically-decorated restaurant.

Alacati's menu includes hot and cold meze dishes, moussakas, casseroles, kebabs, wraps, fish, burgers, desserts and a kids' menu.

To be in with a chance of winning a meal for two up to the value of £50 at Alacati Grill, tell us is no more than 50 words, why your mum/female role model deserves to win.

Send your entries to [email protected] Don't forget to include your contact details. Normal JPI Media rules apply.

Mouth-watering food on offer at the restaurant.

The closing date for entries is March 20.