Win a Napton Cidery bundle and tasting tour worth £150 - exclusive to Daventry Express

Ahead of Father’s Day on June 19, The Daventry Express has teamed up with Napton Cidery to offer readers the chance to win an exclusive cider experience and gift bundle for the man in their life.

The award-winning family business is giving away this fabulous £150 prize which includes the chance for dad to join one of the cidery’s popular Ploughman’s and Cider Tasting Tours as well as tickets to a live comedy night at the tap room, plus cider products and merchandise.

Owners Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier head up the team at Napton on the Hill in Warwickshire, which oversees the harvesting, pressing, bottling and distribution of more than 100,000 litres of cider a year, using 17 types of apples from six orchards across the Herefordshire region.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could win this tempting Ploughmans.

It all began nine years ago, when the couple were first introduced to craft cider during a family holiday in Cornwall, deciding to experiment with an apple tree in their back garden.

Central to Napton’s growing popularity among customers is its strong sustainability ethos, from harvesting through to packaging. All of its apples come from traditional unsprayed orchards, organic and biodiverse growers, so no unnatural chemicals are introduced into the ecosystem. The cider is also naturally fermented using only wild yeasts and packaged in recyclable materials and all ingredients sourced as locally as possible.

Comedy, live music, quizzes and even venue hire are all on the menu at the cidery’s taproom, where all their products can also be purchased, such as perry, juices and spirits – including their Apple Cider Brandy.

A trio of comedians will tickle your funny bone while the cider tickles your tastebuds at Napton’s popular monthly Comedy Nights, which run from 7pm-10pm and tickets cost £18 a head.

Miles of smiles at the comedy night.

During the Tasting Tours visitors are guided through the cider-making process and given the chance to sample a variety of Napton’s ciders and Apple Brandy.

The winner’s Napton Cidery prize bundle will consist of the following:

2 x Ploughman’s and Cider Tasting Tour

2 x tickets to a comedy night of their choice

The lucky winner will receive all this.

12 x 500ml bottles of assorted Napton signature Ciders

A Napton Cidery branded collectors’ pint glass

A Napton Cidery branded T-shirt

The Cidery is open Monday 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. Visit: https://www.naptoncidery.co.uk/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/naptoncidery

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize couldn’t be simpler. All you need to do is answer one simple question and email your response, along with your name, address and date of birth, to: [email protected] and mark Napton Cidery in the subject box. Entries must arrive by noon on June 3.

Question: How many different types of apples are used to make Napton’s ciders?

Terms and Conditions: You must be over 18 to enter. The prize cannot be exchanged for its cash value and no correspondence can be entered into. Tour and comedy dates are subject to availability.

This newspaper’s usual competition rules apply.

If you’re not lucky enough to win the competition, why not visit Napton Cidery to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and enjoy a free pint on June 3-4.