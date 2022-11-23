National pub chain Wetherspoons has “categorically denied” claims made in a viral TikTok video that there is a rat infestation at one of its supply warehouses in Northamptonshire.

The video, made by a former employee, claimed the Wetherspoons warehouse in Daventry, which is operated by DHL, had extremely poor levels of hygiene and even dead rats on site.

However, DHL has said the images in the video are “fake” and originated from the United States of America.

DHL "categorically denies" claims made in a viral TikTok video about its Daventry warehouse, which supplies Wetherspoons pubs across the country

A DHL spokeswoman said: “We are aware of claims and a video posted by a former warehouse operative, which include fake images originating from an unknown operation in the US which has no connection to us.

"The remaining images are of our inbound waste and recycling operation, which is entirely separate from where goods and food destined for restaurants are processed. We strongly refute any suggestion that food hygiene standards in our operation fall below the required levels.

"Along with the rest of the warehouse, this part of our operation undergoes strict regular cleaning and inspections by both DHL and JD Wetherspoon. These images have been taken prior to the equipment going through its rigorous cleaning schedule.”

Wetherspoons also said it “categorically denies” the claims made in the video.

A Wetherspoons spokesman said: "We understand that the video was made and circulated by a worker in the distribution centre who is no longer employed there and it has now been removed from TikTok.

"We have established that the image of the dead rodents is not from the distribution centre but is an image obtained from the internet relating to a food retailer in the USA and has no connection to either DHL or Wetherspoon.

"We categorically deny the suggestion made in the video that standards of cleanliness and food storage at the distribution are below the required standard or that food safety is anyway being compromised in any way."