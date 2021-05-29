West End dreams could come true with new musical theatre classes in Daventry

Dreams come true thanks to dedicated couple.

Youth theatre company ASH Stage Productions holds the classes on Fridays of term time at the Nene Hall.

It was launched in May 2013 by husband and wife duo Adam and Sam Holst.

Along with their years of teaching and directing experience, Adam and Sam have gained a vast amount of experience and training in the performing arts spanning over 20 years in both professional and amateur theatre and on screen.

Adam said: "ASH Stage Productions is lucky enough to also have some fantastic connections and contacts within the West End and the casting industry, and have provided a number of amazing opportunities to their students including major West End and BBC auditions."

The Juniors Class for children aged 7-10, is held from 4pm - 5.30pm; the Seniors Class for 11-18s is from 5.45pm - 7.15pm

Sessions are £6 and the first class is free.