Welton-based building company takes action to fulfil its pledge to future generations

The company is committed to planting 5,000 trees over the coming years in an effort to fight climate change

A green-minded building company based in Welton has planted more than 1,500 trees “for future generations” over the last few years.

R Lange Construction workers completed planting 1,100 trees this week in the Daventry area.

In an effort to reduce the company's carbon footprint, Ryan Lange, the 34-year-old owner of the company, promised to plant 5,000 trees in Northamptonshire over the next 10 years.

Ryan said: “I want to plant trees and help future generations. I don't want kids to grow up in a world without trees. I just thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“The construction industry is quite bad for producing carbon footprints, and it's hard to really use materials that don't have any carbon footprints. It’s impossible to build without all of that.”

According to Ryan, planting more trees is a great way to help reduce carbon emissions, but it is only one part of the solution. The team aims to make each project as sustainable as possible by reducing waste and reusing and recycling as much as possible.

Ryan added: “I want people to see what we’re doing and hopefully do their own thing as well. So it sort of carries on.

“The future generations are going to benefit from the trees. We’re not doing it for ourselves. We’re doing it for the people who are coming after us.”

Ryan has been working in the building trade for more than 15 years. After spending 10 years working for a local company, he set up R Lange Construction in 2016.

In March 2021, Ryan kicked off his promise with other staff members by planting 250 trees at Dodford Manor.

Along with his teammates Joe, Dylan, and Jack, Ryan planted 1100 trees in Preston, near Daventry, between Thursday, January 11, and Monday, January 15.

Ryan said: “I’d like to hit my target before the end of the 10 years. Hopefully, if we’re doing well, we might end up planting what we need to plant in five years instead.

“We keep trying to find land on which people would not mind letting us plant the trees. Generally, we need quite a bit of space.”

