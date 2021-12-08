Wellbeing cafe boosted by £1,000 donation from Daventry's Amazon team
A mental health charity has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:28 pm
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Renew169 Wellbeing Café is a quiet shared space in Towcester, which is part of an organisation called Renew Wellbeing.
It partners with Mental Health charities and aims to provide a safe space for people with mental health struggles and support for mental health issues in the community.
The donation from the Amazon team will go towards expanding the work the charity does for men’s mental health.