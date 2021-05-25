Well-respected family lawyer joins expanding Daventry solicitors

Neil Cowley.

Rollasons Solicitors has bolstered its family team with the appointment of Neil.

He will be reporting to joint managing partner, Jo Caddoo and splitting his time between both the Daventry and Leamington Spa offices to support the existing work of the team.

With specialisms in a range of family law matters, including divorce and separation, same sex marriage and civil partnerships, finances on divorce and separation, child matters, cohabitation agreements, pre and post nuptial agreements, domestic abuse and consent orders, Neil will be looking to continue to grow the firm's client base and extend the family services to meet client needs.

Neil, said: "I am delighted to be joining the family team at Rollasons Solicitors. It is fantastic to be coming into an already thriving and successful team and an exciting prospect to be able to contribute to its continuing growth and development."