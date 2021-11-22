Weird and wonderful characters from Daventry dress up to meet favourite TV and film stars at MCM Comic Con

Noo Jarvill's son (right) in his homemade costume.

Celebrities, cosplayers, gamers, animators and comic artists gathered under one roof at the NEC in Birmingham last weekend.

Thousands attended the show, which included TV and film stars, independent creators and the best in UK cosplay.

Gusher reader Noo Jarvill said: "My 14-year-old son went for the first time today as a birthday present.

Philip Cockerill (left) with a character at MCM Comic Con.

"He made his own Stormtrooper costume from foam floor tiles. He was so excited to be there and have people ask for his autograph."

Here's a selection of Daventry Express' readers' pictures.

Jo Cockerill makes friends with a unicorn.

Jacob Hall (left) at the NEC.

Anna's Cicic's Spiderman is a real superhero.