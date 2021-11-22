Weird and wonderful characters from Daventry dress up to meet favourite TV and film stars at MCM Comic Con
Colourful characters of all shapes and sizes from the Daventry district got dressed up to return to the much-loved MCM Comic Con at the NEC.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 2:24 pm
Celebrities, cosplayers, gamers, animators and comic artists gathered under one roof at the NEC in Birmingham last weekend.
Thousands attended the show, which included TV and film stars, independent creators and the best in UK cosplay.
Gusher reader Noo Jarvill said: "My 14-year-old son went for the first time today as a birthday present.
"He made his own Stormtrooper costume from foam floor tiles. He was so excited to be there and have people ask for his autograph."
Here's a selection of Daventry Express' readers' pictures.