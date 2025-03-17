Watford Gap-based company sees customers travelling far & wide on the strength of industry approval

Stuart Smith with us new purchase

Since gaining a prestigious industry approval in July 2024, Watford Gap-based company, Redline Campers has seen customers travelling far and wide for its products. However, one recent customer went much further than others by travelling 637 miles in just one day to purchase one of the company’s campervans.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Venture Caravans & Motorhomes, which has traded from its Watford Gap site since 1971, Redline Campers is the company’s dedicated campervan conversion brand. Since taking its production completely in-house in 2022, the company has moved quickly to ensure it offers fully-tested campervan conversions in what is currently an unregulated industry. To do this, it has gained industry approvals including ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system, Small Series Type Approval from the Vehicle Certification Agency, and National Caravan Council (NCC) Manufacturer Accreditation. It is the latter, which has caught the attention of many of Redline’s customers over the last few months.

One such customer was Stuart Smith of Glasgow. With a desire to purchase a VW campervan, Stuart began researching companies in the conversion industry. This led him to quickly identify that there are only five VW campervan conversion companies in the UK with NCC Manufacturer Accreditation, one of which is Redline Campers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the strength of Redline Campers’ NCC accreditation, Stuart then embarked on a journey which saw him leaving his Glasgow home and utilising a plane, train and a taxi to reach Redline’s Daventry branch and purchase a campervan he had only previously seen online.

Flying out from Glasgow Airport at 9:45am into Birmingham International Airport, Stuart made his way to Long Buckby via train and then got a taxi to Redline Campers’ Watford Gap HQ. After deciding it was the £46,995 campervan was for him, he was impressively back on the road to Scotland by 13:30.

Whilst it is not uncommon for customers to travel significant distances to purchase vehicles and this is something the team has encountered countless times over the course of its 54-year history, Stuart represents an increasing trend of customers who are willing to travel these distances solely based on the strength of NCC approval.

Discussing this, Simon McGrath, the NCC’s Director of Communications, said: “The NCC Badge of Approval demonstrates a manufacturers commitment to the safety of its products. Stuart’s epic 637-mile round trip also demonstrates just how important it is for customers too, and we hope he enjoys many more happy miles in his Redline campervan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a company to gain NCC Manufacturer Accreditation, its products must undergo a comprehensive inspection of up to 600 points including its gas and electrical installations, furnishings, and cooking equipment. Having passed the NCC’s checks, Redline’s campervan conversions have been proven to be safe and compliant with BS EN 1646 European Health & Safety Standards.

This is something Stuart was well aware of, saying the following, “Redline Campers’ ISO 9001 certificate and NCC approval was a selling point for me as it gives me peace of mind that the build was done professionally and it was safe for both my family and hiring it out to others. I think it will be a good selling point when it is advertised to potential customers, also easing their concerns.”

After his 637-mile one day trip to collect his campervan, the team at Redline Campers are happy to hear that Stuart has a number of trips planned to enjoy everything his new purchase has to offer.

Stuart told the team he has trips to the West Highland Way, The Outer Hebrides, and the North Coast 500 planned. Whilst he also eventually hopes to take the camper out onto the continent and into Europe. Adding to this, he also said his five hour trip home to Glasgow was “enjoyable as I was in my new van but a bit tiring towards the end, still a good way to check the van was running ok though!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re interested in finding out more about Redline Campers’ approvals and certifications, and the company’s campervan range, you can do so here - https://www.redline-campers.com/iso-9001-quality-policy-2/