Watford Gap-based campervan company gain prestigious industry approval

Watford Gap-based campervan conversion company, Redline Campers, has joined just four other VW campervan converters in the UK to gain prestigious approval from the National Caravan Council (NCC).

On Monday 1st July 2024, Redline Campers’ campervan products were recognised by the NCC’s Manufacturers Approval Scheme. This means the company’s campervan conversions exceed BS EN 1646 European Health & Safety Standards, and have been subject to the NCC’s comprehensive inspections and safety checks.

Based just outside of Daventry, Redline Campers is the in-house brand from award-winning leisure vehicle retailer, Venture Caravans.

Whilst Venture Caravans has traded from its site in Watford Gap since 1971, the Redline Campers brand was established just seven years ago and has developed significantly during this time.

Campervans Displayed Outside Redline Campers' Watford Gap Production Facility

For the first five years of Redline Campers’ existence, the company partnered with another converter and collaborated on the conversion of its campervan range. However, just two years ago, Redline Campers decided to take the complete production of its vehicles in-house. To do this, the company invested £750,000 into building and equipping a dedicated in-house production facility. This is located within the grounds of the company’s HQ, which is on the A5 and is adjacent to the Grand Union Canal.

In the short time since taking production in-house, Redline Campers has been audited to the internationally recognised standard, ISO 9001 and has gained Type Approval from the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) through the GB Small Series Type Approval scheme. In addition to this, Redline Campers also offers insurer-recognised campervan models.

To gain NCC approval, Redline Campers was subject to on-site inspections of its production facility and safety checks on its gas and electrical installations, furnishings, and cooking equipment. As part of these inspections and checks, up to 600 individual points were checked on Redline Campers’ units.

With NCC approval, customers can be reassured that Redline Campers’ campervan conversions comply with all industry regulations and satisfy the requirements of the not-for-profit trade association.

VW Transporter Being Converted At Redline Campers' Watford Gap Production Facility

Whilst NCC Approved Badges are relatively commonplace on caravans and motorhomes from major manufacturers, this is not true of the largely unregulated campervan conversion industry.

Discussing this, Redline Campers director, Mark Turley, said the following:

“We are delighted to have gained prestigious approval from the NCC, this is a massive milestone for our brand and sets us apart from hundreds of campervan converters across the country.

Having the NCC Approved Badge alongside our previously gained VCA approval, gives customers peace of mind that they are purchasing a fully tested product and a product that meets numerous checks and standards, and is built to a consistent standard. This is an honour for our business which has been at Watford Gap since 1971.”

In gaining this approval, Redline Campers joins a list of household names and established manufacturers of caravans and motorhomes that includes the likes of Bailey of Bristol and Swift Group Ltd.