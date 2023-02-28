WATCH: Brave Stephen performs glider stunt at Husbands Bosworth to help fulfil dying woman's wish

A brave fundraiser has his head in the clouds after an adrenaline-fuelled challenge at Husbands Bosworth for a woman who has terminal cancer.

Stephen Pratt performed a loop the loop at The Gliding Centre on Saturday and is well on the way to raising £1,000 for cancer patients.

He performed the stunt at under the expert guidance of aerobatic stunt pilot Rob Barsby, team flight leader of Aerosparx.

Stephen, 54, who has been treated for the disease along with his partner, reporter Lucie Green, is supporting the Arden Angels charity, founded by Tracie Mills, who lives in Rugby.

“It was a life-changing experience,” he said.

"I was right out of my comfort zone, but thoughts of Tracie and her amazing bravery kept me going.

"I’m asking people to just donate the price of a cup of coffee.”