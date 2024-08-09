'Walking in memory of two wonderful people': Friends trek from Braunston to Buckingham Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four friends are walking more than 100 miles from Braunston to Buckingham Palace in memory of two much-loved people.

George Kelly, Connor Slasberg, Will Sheridan and Nathan Kelly are lacing up their walking shoes for The Grand Union Ramble next month.

They hope to reach their destination in four days and will donate funds to Myton Hospice and Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Sponsors Bechtle and Envisage Promotions helped the friends choose the charities.

The fundraisers are walking from Braunston to Buckingham Palace.

Justin Edhouse, who worked for Bechtle, died just before Christmas. Justin’s friends and colleagues said he ‘left a smile on every face he encountered’.

Envisage Promotions selected Myton Hospice as their charity of choice in memory Diane Friswell, a friend of the business who passed away in July.

Diane and her family received support and counselling from the hospice during her illness.

George, who lives in Rugby, said: “We hope you can get behind us as we embark on another amazing adventure.”

The walk takes place from September 19-22.

For more information and to sponsor the team, visit https://givestar.io/gs/the-grand-union-ramble