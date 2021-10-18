Volunteers needed for last community clear-up of year in Daventry

Can you help pick up litter?

The Community Litter Pick is being held on Saturday (October 23) and takes place on the Grange estate between 11am and midday.

Volunteers will meet at the The Pike & Eel Pub Car Park; Tamar Square.

The pick will be led by town council community ranger Charlotte Jones alongside councillors. All ages are welcome, and booking isn't required, just turn up on the day.

Daventry Town Council will provide all equipment, although those who have kit already are encouraged to bring their own.