If you’re looking for something to do over the Christmas break you may want to take a walk through Weedon’s best kept shopping secret, the Weedon Depot.

This is not a place for brand new high street items, but a place to meander around the old, the reclaimed, upcycled and unique handmade items.

The Depot is a rather impressive collection of imposing, Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1800’s which were built to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the British Army and it’s now a hub of local businesses. With a canal through the middle and a wealth of character and history imprinted in the walls of the buildings, it is well worth a visit just through curiosity alone.

The Weedon Depot is a Grade II listed site that is now a hub for retail, cafe and local businesses.

Building 1

If you want some retail therapy though, Vintique Ltd is one of the first shopping spots you will come across on the way in in Building 1. The shop is an outlet housing unique and independent traders selling all things vintage and retro.

Vintique Ltd has been trading at the Depot for more than three years now and has more than fifty fantastic dealers that provide a wide variety of continually changing stock. These items vary from antiques, upcycled furniture and lamps, tools, handbags and home accessories. Vinyl, jewellery and collectibles are also stocked and there is also some local talent who sell artwork and related items.

Vintique also provides a delivery service within 30 miles of The Depot so you do not need to worry about not getting your unique find home.

Vintique is just one of the retail units open at The Depot.

The Reading Tree can be found upstairs in the shop above Vintinque and is one of the two award-winning book shops (as featured in The Guardian) in Northamptonshire. With thousands of books available for babies through to adults they also stock a huge range of thousands of pre-loved books, including vintage, antiquarian and collectable books. If you get thirsty, you will also find a cafe nestled within the books.

Next door to Vintique is another amazing find - the Antiquarium.

The Antiquarium is a family run retail space that contains independent and unique traders selling a huge collection of antiques, artwork, jewellery, collectibles and clothing.

Comments on the reviews of this shop include: “An Aladdin's cave of total gorgeousness,” and “A treasure trove full of unique and interesting items, always worth a good rummage.”

The Antiquarium is one of the antique and collectors retail units at The Weedon Depot

This is just Building 1 of The Depot and Chronicle and Echo will be investigating the other buildings and amazing businesses tucked away here in the New Year.

Over Christmas you may find the opportunity to stretch your legs and take a wander through these shops and indulge in a little trip down some memory lanes. There is a lot to look at and a lot to remember.

Here are the Christmas opening times:

Vintique Ltd, Antiquarium and The Reading Tree

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - closed

28th, 29th, 30th: 10am-4pm

31st: 10am – 2pm

New Years Day - closed

