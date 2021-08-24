Vandals target signs and equipment at popular Daventry park

Vandals sprayed paint over the sign.

Signs and equipment have been graffitied with spray paint at Daventry Country Park.

The Green Flag Award winning park is regularly used by people living in the district.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “Our country park is well loved by residents and instances of graffiti are not very common there, and we are extremely saddened that someone has vandalised it in this way.

More of the vandalism.

“It has not only blighted the beautiful surroundings for others to enjoy but will be costly and time consuming to clean.

"We would encourage everyone who visits the park to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity they see and report it to our rangers or the police.”