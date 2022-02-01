University offering grants and support to businesses across West Northamptonshire area

A new scheme from the University of Northampton has been created to offer support and grants to businesses in the area.

The support programmes are aimed at start-ups and established businesses across West Northamptonshire.

Businesses can benefit from advice from dedicated experts from the university as well as one-to-one support, webinars and workshops.

Start-ups in the area access a tailor-made package that includes one-to-one support, workshops, and webinars designed around individual needs, plus signposting to local partners.

They can also apply for a grant of up to £3,000 from West Northamptonshire Council, and the South East Midlands Start-up Programme projects.

West Northamptonshire businesses older than three years and who meet eligibility criteria can also apply for support, through the Business Resilience and Innovation Grant Scheme.

They will receive an in-depth assessment of the business, the challenges presented as a result of Covid-19, and their growth aspirations. Support will also be provided to develop a bespoke growth plan.

The grants are funded through the UK Government Additional Restrictions Grant which has been distributed to councils to support local businesses as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Julie Tebbutt, head of support to business at the university, said: “The new year means a new start for some businesses and a chance for more established organisations to take stock of where they are and where they want to be.

“Businesses have taken a knock during the pandemic but, with light now more clearly at the end of the tunnel, we’re looking forward to extending guiding hands to those who need it.”

Criteria include: Offer applies to businesses in West Northamptonshire only that are older than three years, have between 5-250 employees, with a minimum turnover of £200,000, and can demonstrate growth pre-Covid and identify the impact that Covid has had on the growth potential of the business.

Applications for both schemes run until March 30, 2022.

To register interest for either initiative, please email the team or call: [email protected] 01604 892328.