Ultimate Queen Tribute will rock guests at Crick Boat Show as thousands prepare for weekend of fun.

Crick Boat Show promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family, with Mercury: Ultimate Queen Tribute, ready to rock guests when they headline the event.

Taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, May 26, the show features live music, free boat trips, children’s activities and fun fair.

Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with nearly 300 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show features dozens of boats to view, seminars on boat ownership, live music, children’s activities, a real ale bar and refreshments.

On Saturday, May 27, Dr Feelgood will headline entertainment with the Queen tribute rocking the crowds the following day.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2023 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.

“Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Boat Show Music Festival, held in association with Aquavista. ‘Dr Feelgood’ will energise the stage on the Saturday night and the world’s leading Queen tribute band, ‘Mercury’ will entertain our visitors on the Sunday night. Across

the four show days, we look forward to welcoming a total of 15 acts performing live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day.”