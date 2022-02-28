Mouth-watering pizzas and juicy stacked burgers on offer at new restaurants in Daventry

Mouth-watering pizzas and juicy stacked burgers will be on offer when two new restaurants open their doors at Daventry's new leisure development.

The pizza and burger restaurants are both part of chains run by Suffolk-based restaurateur Chris Sharman, who operates in more than a dozen locations around the east of England.

Offering fresh, authentic food with a relaxed informal atmosphere, the restaurants will also create 50 new jobs for the area.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the restaurants opening in Daventry.

Chris, who won AA rosettes as a head chef before launching his own restaurant chain, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new restaurants at the fantastic new Mulberry Place development in Daventry.

“We offer a very relaxed, informal atmosphere and take real care and pride in the food that we serve. Our wood-fired pizza for instance, is made in our own way, with our own recipe sauce and dough cooked by our real chefs.

“Daventry has a great feel to it and it’s really exciting to be part of this new leisure development. We can’t wait to welcome our first customers.”

The new restaurants will join The Arc Cinema, a four-screen complex which will offer digital laser projectors, state-of-the-art immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard when it opens to the public on Friday (March 4).

Mouth-watering pizzas on offer.

Developed by West Northamptonshire Council, the new Mulberry Place development, based off North Street, also has a new public square with decorative fountains.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the people of Daventry, with the state-of-the-art new cinema set to open on 4 March, followed by these fantastic new restaurants around a month later.

“The Arc Cinema offers a premium experience for movie-goers, and with these new restaurants, plus all the other fabulous venues that Daventry has to offer, residents of the town and the wider area will have a first-class leisure destination to really be proud of.”

Brian Gilligan, of The Arc Cinema, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Burger Amour and DOUGH&Co Woodfired Pizza as our neighbours in Daventry. They will help make a great entertainment experience even better for those who want to dine as well as catch a film.”

Grab a burger at the new restaurant in Daventry.