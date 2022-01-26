Tributes pour in after death of respected Long Buckby councillor

Steve Osborne.

He has been described as a 'strong character' who was not afraid to speak his mind.

Many fondly remember Steve for his famous phrase 'good old boy'.

Friend Dan White said: "In politics you will never be poular with everyone all of the time. Speaking personally, I always found Steve very pleasant and always helpful when I approached him on issues as our district councillor.

Tributes pour in for the councillor.

"When we had the idea of setting-up a little pub in Watford [The Wheelwright's Arms] Steve was a firm supporter and generously donated his time to offer advice and assistance while we went through the planning process. He even donated a TV for us.

He added: "I liked the man and whether you followed his party politics or not, you have to respect him for having served his local community for several decades."

Sue Porter paid tribute to her 'very good friend'.

She said: "As clerk for Long Buckby Parish Council for the last 15 years, Steve was a fantastic chairman and also a very good friend. His vast knowledge will be greatly missed along with his larger than life character.

"He always made me smile."

County councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North) said it was 'terribly sad news'.

On Facebook, he said: "Steve was a lovely guy - a public servant for many years and someone I had the pleasure of serving alongside at the county council from 2017-2021. He was always chipper, a great laugh and someone I learned a lot from."

Steve started his career in local government in 1979 when he was elected on to Long Buckby Parish Council. Steve was also a long serving members of Daventry District Council, where he was chairman of the planning committee for several years, along with also being a Northants County Councillor and chairman.

He also ran a successful TV repair business in Long Buckby and was an active member of the Conservative Party for more than 50 years.