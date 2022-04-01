Tree planting in Daventry will sow a legacy for the Queen's Jubilee
Pear tree planted at Micklewell Park
A pear tree has been planted at a Daventry development to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
The Williams pear tree was planted at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park site on Wednesday (March 30).
It was planted in collaboration with law firm Shakespeare Martineau as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) – a unique initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year.
Colin Dean, sales and marketing director at Orbit Homes, said: “We are proud to plant this pear tree to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and add to the biodiversity we are creating at Micklewell Park.”
Rachel Gwynne, partner and head of social housing at Shakespeare Martineau, added: “While this is a small contribution in terms of biodiversity, it will have a positive impact on the community once the development has completed – nourishing the neighbourhood with greenery and fruit, while helping to add to the nationwide drive to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.”