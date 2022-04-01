Tree planting in Daventry will sow a legacy for the Queen's Jubilee

A pear tree has been planted at a Daventry development to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Williams pear tree was planted at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park site on Wednesday (March 30).

It was planted in collaboration with law firm Shakespeare Martineau as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) – a unique initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Stewart Freeman, legal director at Shakespeare Martineau; Louis Brooker, project manager at Orbit Homes; Nick Roberts, responsible business executive at Shakespeare Martineau; Emma Smith-Gamble, partner at Shakespeare Martineau; and Colin Dean, sales and marketing director at Orbit Homes.

Colin Dean, sales and marketing director at Orbit Homes, said: “We are proud to plant this pear tree to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and add to the biodiversity we are creating at Micklewell Park.”