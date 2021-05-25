Trail celebrates ancient village of Kilsby in honour of much-loved historian Gren

One of the history boards.

A grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has enabled the installation of nine informative history boards.

A launch event will be held on Sunday, June 20.

Local historian, Gren Hatton, researched and recorded the history of the village, including archaeological remains and many listed and historic buildings, translating this into a series of nine interpretation boards. The content for these was completed before his death in 2017.

His work has been taken up by local residents and Kilsby Parish Council, in order to realise Gren’s dream.

The money raised by National Lottery players has made it possible for Gren’s work to be presented in a way which will enable local people of all ages to discover and appreciate the history of Kilsby. Visitors to the area will gain a better understanding of the village’s heritage and be able to contribute towards the local economy.