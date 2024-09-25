Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local dental therapist has won the 2024 Dentistry Awards’ Therapist of the Year title.

Michaela Robinson, owner of MCR Dental Services and a Together Dental Practice dental therapist in Daventry, was presented with her award on September 13 at The Athena in Leicester.

Despite having only been qualified since December 2020, the 30-year-old has won more than four accolades since the beginning of her career.

She said: “Top of the world, really. I completely wasn't expecting it. I wasn't expecting to win anything.

Michaela Robinson, owner of MCR Dental Services and a Together Dental Practice dental therapist in Daventry, pictured on September 13 at The Athena in Leicester.

“I am just elated. I just couldn't believe that. I'm so pleased. I'm very proud. I haven't stopped smiling since.”

Michaela has been a dental therapist at the Together Dental dental practice since 2021, having previously worked there as a nurse since 2012. She was recently promoted to lead therapist.

“It's going really well,” said Michaela.

Two years ago, Michaela won in the category of the Best Recently Qualified Dental Therapist at the National Clinical Dentistry Awards 2022 and the category of the Best Recently Qualified Therapist at the Clinical Dentistry Awards ceremony.

Michaela Robinson pictured on September 13 at The Athena in Leicester with her 2024 Dentistry Awards’ Therapist of the Year award.

She accepted the Therapist of the Year award for the North region at the Dentistry Awards ceremony in September 2024.

“Hopefully I will just continue to keep winning as many awards as I can and make a difference in the surrounding areas, changing everyone's perspective on dentistry, hopefully turning fears into fun, really,” said Michaela.

Michaela has been providing dental care to both NHS and private patients, offering services such as teeth whitening and composite bonding.

In July 2023, the dental therapist introduced free new events for young people with dental anxiety.

The 'Sensory Dentistry' events are aimed at children who have dental anxiety, have never been to the dentist before, or are living with conditions such as sensory impairments.

So far, Michaela has organised around seven of these events. She said she transforms the waiting room and surgery into a calming sensory experience every time, with a light projector playing white noise music, a relaxation tent, fidget toys, colouring books, and tooth-friendly snacks.

“I'm actually quite proud of the children that have been coming to the sensory sessions; we've got some that come religiously every time I've put a session on.

“They have all come such a long way, and that's wonderful to see. And likewise, it's really lovely to see that the parents are in an environment where they don't feel judged; they feel supported. That's exactly what I wanted,” said Michaela.

The next session, hosted by MCR Dental Services in partnership with the Together Dental dental practice in Market Square, Daventry, is scheduled to take place on November 1.

“I've got a real passion for just putting people at ease. And if you are anxious about attending the dentist, I'll help you with that.

“I treat everyone as if they are family. I have a special interest in looking after children as well and making sure that their initial experiences with the dentist are as positive as they can be,” said Michaela.