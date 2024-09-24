Together Dental therapist wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daventry’s Michaela Robinson wins Dental Therapist of the Year. Together Dental Daventry’s Michaela Robinson has won Dental Therapist of the Year at the National Dentistry Awards. The recognition comes for her work in ground-breaking Sensory Dentistry for children in the North of England section of the awards.

Michaela is a dedicated dental therapist passionate about making dentistry accessible for all children. Her Sensory Dentistry sessions are designed to create a welcoming and personalised environment for children who may not have visited a dentist before or feel nervous about appointments.

Michaela says; “I am absolutely thrilled to have won; I am still on cloud nine to be honest. It was so unexpected, so it makes winning even more special. I am so thankful to have the support of such an amazing family, friends and Together Dental.”

Kerry Smith, Regional Manager, Together Dental, says; “The team and I in Daventry are so proud of Michaela and her achievement in winning therapist of the year. Michaela has put her heart and soul into her therapist role in Daventry and also into her new job role as Lead Dental therapist for Together Dental, where she has supported all the new therapists joining the business. She really deserves this award and is a great asset to the company and team , congratulations Michaela.”

Michaela runs sensory dentistry sessions for children in Daventry Practice. Taking place around the school holidays, the sessions help children with sensory impairments or children with severe anxiety when attending the dentist. Sessions include waiting areas decorated with teddies, colouring activities, light projector, sensory tent and calming music being played. Everything is tailored for both the patient and the parent. The appointment times booked are booked for longer, so Michaela can spend more time with the patient and make them feel more comfortable in the environment.

In addition, Michaela has organized and school and nursery visits across the Together Dental practices, taking about oral health, in a fun and interactive way. Michaela has also been involved in the recruitment process of new therapists and supports them within their journey, providing clinical audits with feedback and supportive environment.

Opened by the Mayor, Cllr Karen Tweedale and Together Dental’s CEO Mark Welch during the summer, the fully refurbished second Daventry practice at 27 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG, provides expanded vital dentistry services for both new and established patients, and joins established practices at Park Road, Wellingborough and Market Square Daventry.

Together Dental brings the most sophisticated technology to your local community dentist with services for families and NHS patients. Together Dental also offers a broad range of cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics as well as hygiene and orthodontics, through to Invisalign, teeth whitening, and dental implants and line and wrinkle treatments for the face. The practices are fitted with iTero scanners which can produce detailed 3D impressions of the mouth.

Together Dental prides itself on being technologically advanced, while remaining friendly and staffed by the team people have come to know and trust.

Please check the Together Dental website for future Children’s Sensory Days:together.dental/daventry-high-street/ - Let's turn fear into fun with Michaela!

Join us for relaxed and friendly events. This is a great opportunity for your child to get comfortable with dental care and take a positive step towards a healthy smile.