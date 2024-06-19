Together Dental opens second practice in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officially opened by Daventry Mayor Cllr Karen Tweedle.

Together Dental, the UK’s most exciting dental group, is proud to announce a new practice opening in Daventry at 27 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG.

Opened by the Mayor, Cllr Karen Tweedale and Together Dental’s CEO Mark Welch the fully refurbished practice will provide vital dentistry services for both new and established patients. The new practice will be the third Together Dental practice joining established practices at Park Road, Wellingborough and Market Square Daventry.

Together Dental brings the most sophisticated technology to your local community dentist with services for families and NHS patients. Together Dental also offers a broad range of cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics as well as hygiene and orthodontics, through to Invisalign, teeth whitening, and dental implants and line and wrinkle treatments for the face. The practices are fitted with iTero scanners which can produce detailed 3D impressions of the mouth.

Mayor Karen Tweedle opens new dental practice in Daventry

Together Dental prides itself on being technologically advanced, while remaining friendly and staffed by the team people have come to know and trust.

Cllr Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry says; “I was delighted to open this beautiful new practice which will increase the capacity of dental provision in the local area for both NHS patients and private patients. I was impressed with the breadth of treatments available and the welcoming spirit of the entire team. I was particularly intrigued to learn about the sensory dentistry sessions delivered by Dental Therapist, Michaela, which is a way of encouraging children who are nervous or have sensory impairments to feel completely comfortable when visiting the dentist.”

To celebrate the relaunch, Together Dental is running several offers and promotions including:

*Children’s Sensory Day Friday 26th July 2024

· Does your child under 16 need a dental check-up but feel anxious about a visit?

· We understand that visiting the dentist can be a daunting experience for some children.

· Introducing a Free NHS Oral Health Assessment with Michaela at Together Dental Daventry!

Michaela is a dedicated dental therapist passionate about making dentistry accessible for all children. This event is designed to create a welcoming and personalized environment for children who may not have visited a dentist before or feel nervous about appointments.

What to expect:

· Free and Bespoke Assessments: We'll tailor the experience to each child's needs, from adjusting lighting to playing calming music.

· Focus on Comfort: Our goal is to make your child feel at ease and ensure a positive dental experience.

· Parental Support: We'll provide information and answer any questions you may have.

Let's turn fear into fun!

Join us for this relaxed and friendly event. It's a great opportunity for your child to get comfortable with dental care and take a positive step towards a healthy smile.

For more information or to book a free appointment, please contact Together Dental Daventry 01327871611 or contact Michaela @mcrdentalservices on facebook and Instagram .

Attended one of the Sensory events before? Don't forget to like, share, follow and leave a review so more children and families can benefit from this wonderful event. @mcrdentalservices @wellingborough_daventry

*Implant day with Dr Deu – Daventry Market Square Friday 5th July

· Free consultations. This will provide an opportunity for potential patients to meet with our team and discuss their needs in detail.

· Usual cost for single implant £3.5k

· Special Discounts: To celebrate the open day, we'll be offering a variety of discounts on our treatment options. This will include:

o Free Consultation

o Free CBCT (if deemed clinically necessary)

o £500 off total cost (if patient suitable for implants- subject to CBCT)

o 10% off hygiene appointments for 1 year (up to 4 appointments)

This also offers a staggering amount of over £750 worth of discounts.

Quote from Dentist Together Dental, says: “We’re delighted to be getting a fabulous refurbished practice that is able to welcome new patients across a range of treatments and services. We are very proud to provide the wonderful people of Daventry and Wellingborough with essential family friendly dentistry using the very latest in technology.”

Being part of the Together Dental family means that your local community dental practice will have the most sophisticated dental treatments available; all dentists, hygienists and

nurses are highly trained and technology includes a state-of-the-art digital iTero scanner, world leading Invisalign teeth whitening, dental implants and facial aesthetics.

Together Dental has invested heavily in PPE and new ways of working to enable them to see more patients. Together Dental also offers virtual consultations with our expert dentists for people who would like to speak to a dentist from home. Together Dental also offers emergency information or advice on cosmetic treatments in the safety of people’s homes.

