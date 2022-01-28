Tip of the cowboy hat as Daventry singer shares musical abilities with the world

His debut single - Make You Mine - was officially released today (Friday).

Jacob told The Gusher: "It is a pop country song about being stuck in the friend zone.

"It has already been picked up by Country Music Radio Nashville, Sine FM, BBC Radio Northampton and a bunch of other stations. The lyric video was premiered on XPTV which is a TV station dedicated to up and coming UK music."

Rising star - Jacob Bush.

The former rapper made the bold move of changing his chosen genre to country music.

And it's a decision that's paid off.

"It's an exciting time for me," Jacob added.

The singer songwriter first got a taste for performing when he was 13.

From rap to country music.

Many areas inspire the musician, who studied music technology at Leamington College.

He said: "I'm inspired by many things like relationships and life experiences. The artists I work with are a big inspiration to me because they've all had their own hard times and are all incredibly good at turning those situations into art, that's the most inspiring thing to me

The single has also entered the country music charts CHBN and was placed second.

"I love this song," added Jacob.

The cover of Jacob's single.

"It feels more me than anything else I've ever put out before and I can't wait to see what people think."