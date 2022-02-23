Time running out to buy shares in Napton cidery after £190,000 raised in crowdfunding campaign

Napton Cidery has now raised £190,000 in its latest crowdfunding campaign.

But potential investors need to act now if they want to invest in shares.

Napton Cidery owners Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier launched the second investment round in December as part of the continued growth of the business.

Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier.

Since their first funding round in January last year, the business has enjoyed 97 percent year on year growth, expanding the ciders into more than 50 pubs and restaurants as well as securing new contracts with Ocado, Spar and Co-op Midlands stores.

Jolyon said: “We are delighted to be coming to the end of our investment campaign, which has been a great experience from start to finish.

"One of the most enjoyable parts of this process is meeting new investors. They come from all walks of life being businessmen, loyal customers, friends and family.

“They all share a great interest in not only our product but our vision of spreading our naturally made cider around the UK and beyond.”

Some of the products on offer.

Over the next 18 months Napton will also be bringing the remainder of its signature ciders onto draught as well as extending the popular taproom following sell-out success of their live comedy, music and tasting events.

Latest events lined up for the spring, including a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Tasting and its first wine tasting.

A new purpose-built warehouse will enable the cidery to increase production capacity and upgrade to digital laboratory equipment as well as further increase their sustainability credentials by investing in steel tanks.

Jolyon added: “The investment campaign was launched to secure funds for working capital and secure future growth of the company. We have grown beyond our target this year and with many new contracts on the horizon we are securing our place as the leading craft cider producer in the Midlands.

“We are looking to extend the size of the taproom which will be great for our already sold-out events. The new equipment will also have a great impact on our visitors giving them a much better experience for tours.

“We also have plans for new product which we can’t wait to share with everyone.”

The campaign closes on February 28 so anyone still interested in investing, can find out more at: investment webpage: www.naptoncidery.co.uk/investment-2021c.

Share purchases from £1,000 upwards are available, with the aim of seeing a return within three to five years.