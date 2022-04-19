Tickets selling fast for Daventry's summer music festival

There’s only one place to be if you’re a music-lover in Daventry on June 4.

Davfest features the sounds of Queen, Kylie, The Killers and Oasis as well as a packed programme of amazing entertainment and attractions taking place on the day.

The festival, at Daventry Rugby Club, is a joint venture between Lockdown Events Ltd in partnership with Juice Sound and DRFC and Attic Radio.

The real Oasis. A tribute act will be performing at Davfest.

Tickets are selling fast for the event, so if you want a slice of the action, act now.

Scott Wilkinson and Darren James are the driving force behind Lockdown Events Ltd.

They say the festival is long overdue for the people of Daventry after people missing out on so much due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s going well though, the general buzz around the town is really positive so now it is all about getting the tickets sold,” they said.

Get your tickets now.

"There has been a really good response so far, with the VIP proving very popular.

“We have lots of local traders coming to join us for the day, and more are welcome.”

The team would like a main sponsor to come forward to ensure visitors get a day to remember.

“This would enable us to secure services and give us that little bit more freedom to be creative on the day,” they said.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for a person or company to help deliver what we hope to be an annual event to the town.”

The festival includes ten hours of live music from some of the country's top tribute acts, local bands and DJ's.

The tributes acts are Kylie Alike, Queen Reloaded, Neil Diamond by Christopher James, Oasis 96 & Brightside Killers.

Festival-goers will also be entertained by local bands Samurai Frog, Down n Out, Poison ivy and Distorted Decade

They are hoping to sell every one of their 2,500 tickets.

Tickets are from £6. Early Bird tickets are available until midnight on April 30. For more information on Davfest or if you are interested in sponsoring the event, email [email protected]