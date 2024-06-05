Thousands of families descend on village of Crick for weekend of fun in sun - and rain

Nearly 25,000 people visited the 24th Crick Boat Show, which took place at Crick Marina over the last Bank Holiday weekend.

The event, which was organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside & Marina, saw over 200 exhibitors gather by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line for three days of trading and entertainment.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World & Show Director, said: “Almost 40 boats were on display from many of the country’s top boat builders and boat brokerages, as well as a superb display of historic working narrowboats.

“Whatever stage of someone’s planning for boat ownership, the Show had something to offer. Almost 1,200 enjoyed free boat trips along the Grand Union Canal, and over 2,500 attended the free seminars and masterclasses on boat ownership.

“As well as showcasing the boating industry, the show is an opportunity for the inland boating world to come together to meet old friends and make new ones. With almost 100 visiting boats moored along the Grand Union Canal towpath next to the show and a packed campsite with over 300 caravans and tents, all supported by our fantastic team of 50 volunteers, the whole event has a great community spirit feeling.

“Fifteen bands entertained visitors and exhibitors across the weekend at the Crick Live Music Festival in association with Aquavista, including Young Elton and Fleetwood Bac. There were dozens of food stalls and a popular beer festival sponsored by LeeSan.

The Bespoke Boat Company team with the trophy for Favourite Widebeam at Crick Boat Show 2024 on the roof deck of their winning boat Lunar.

It's a dog's life at Crick Boat Show. These beauties are from Home Run Hounds CIC.

Some of the historic boats on show.

Roses & Castles painting at the Canal & River Trust Marquee.