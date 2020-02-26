This Northamptonshire village shop owned by same family for 101 years is up for sale

A Northamptonshire village shopkeeper is selling the business which has been ran by his family for just over a century.

Moore & Son Costcutter in Long Buckby was opened in 1919 by the grandfather of current owner Trevor Moore.

But a new landlord is being sought for the Market Square store as Trevor is looking to retire after four decades in charge.

"I joined my father running the family business 40 years ago, which was started by my grandfather in 1919," he said.

"I have never really considered it as having a job, as it has been a rewarding way of life, being at the heart of a thriving village community.

"The fourth generation are now off following other career paths, and I now feel the time is right for me to retire and pursue my other interests.

"This will leave the opportunity for the new owners to take over the business with new and fresh ideas to further enhance our village store, and we wish them every success for the future."

Business property advisors, Christie & Co, is handling the sale of Moore & Son Costcutter's freehold, marketed at offers over £795,000.

Senior business agent Stephen Bell said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a buyer to take on the freehold of a high turnover store.

"The addition of hot food to-go is just one example of another avenue a new owner could pursue to build on the already successful trade."

An open viewing is being held on March 5. Anyone interested should book a slot by calling Stephen on 0121 452 3707.