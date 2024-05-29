Third year of joy for the community as ‘fun’ music festival returns for two days
DavFest is returning to Daventry and District Sports Club grounds this year for two days of music, food, camping, and activities.
The 2024 event plans to feature a main stage showcasing Daventry locals and nationally known tribute bands performing the music of P!nk, ABBA, Green Day, Elton John, The Prodigy, Linkin Park, and many more.
After two successful editions, the organisers, Scott Wilkinson and Darren James, are returning with more live music and a themed party night on Friday.
People can join the fun on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, on the rugby pitch in Western Avenue.
Scott, 44, from Daventry, said: “It's going to be a big one this year. This is hopefully the year that we can sort of cement our place and make sure that we've got everyone engaged, knowing that we're going to be an annual event now. It's fun. It's stressful.
“Everyone's really excited.”
The friends decided to host a music festival in town back in 2022.
According to Scott, more than 2500 people attended the event last year.
“We were really good last year.
“It was amazing,” said Scott.
This year's event features DJ Darren James, the Ultimate Green Day band, a Prodigy tribute act performed by the Jilted Generation, as well as the return of Suzy Hopwood, a well-known singer and former Starstruck contestant.
“We've managed to secure them (Jilted Generation), which is huge because they played at the Glastonbudget Music Festival last weekend.
“So to get something of that sort of size is brilliant,” said Scott.
Other tribute acts include the Meteora band, performing a tribute act to Linkin Park; the Abba Angels; and Max Anthony, performing a tribute act to Elton John.
The event is scheduled to start at 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday, ending at around 10pm on both days.
“We are making sure that we can provide the best experience and then praying that the sun comes out to play.
“Without people’s support, we can't put these things on. It takes a lot of time, stress, and money to do it. We want to do it for the town, so now we need the town to support us,” said Scott.
The organisers are raising money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity during the event, which supports people with cancer to live their lives as fully as they can.
The team raised almost £2000 for the British charity throughout the past few years.
This year, overnight accommodation is available at the location. People can bring their tents and set up camp on the rugby pitch. Scott estimates there is enough room at the location for around 25 four-person tents, or approximately 100 people.
“We're testing the water with it this year. Just to see how it goes, and if it goes well, then next year we'll look at doubling that and having more people there.
“And I don't want to go too big too quickly,” said Scott.
Click here to purchase tickets and enjoy the event's music, bars, food vendors, arts and crafts stalls, and merchandise.
“It's good. It’s going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it,” said Scott.