The six West Northamptonshire eateries rated three stars or lower for food hygiene in October 2024

The Food Standards Agency says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Below are the six West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated 0, 1, 2 or 3 in reports published during the month of October.
1. October 2024 food hygiene ratings in West Northamptonshire
Some West Northamptonshire eateries scored three or below for food hygiene. Photo: FSA
2. Zizou Express Daventry
The takeaway in St Johns Square, Daventry, was rated a 3 when it was inspected on August 29. Photo: Google
3. The Red Lion, Evenley
The pub in The Green, Evenley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment during an inspection on September 10. Photo: Google
4. Oodles, Wellingborough Road
The Northampton takeaway was given a score of 3 after an inspection on September 17. Photo: Oodles
