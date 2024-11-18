The six West Northamptonshire eateries rated three stars or lower for food hygiene in October 2024

Dozens of West Northamptonshire eateries were inspected for their food hygiene over the course of October 2024, and a handful were given the three lowest ratings, including one zero star takeaway.

The Food Standards Agency says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Below are the six West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated 0, 1, 2 or 3 in reports published during the month of October.

1. October 2024 food hygiene ratings in West Northamptonshire

The takeaway in St Johns Square, Daventry, was rated a 3 when it was inspected on August 29.

2. Zizou Express Daventry

The takeaway in St Johns Square, Daventry, was rated a 3 when it was inspected on August 29. Photo: Google

The pub in The Green, Evenley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment during an inspection on September 10.

3. The Red Lion, Evenley

The pub in The Green, Evenley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment during an inspection on September 10. Photo: Google

The Northampton takeaway was given a score of 3 after an inspection on September 17.

4. Oodles, Wellingborough Road

The Northampton takeaway was given a score of 3 after an inspection on September 17. Photo: Oodles

