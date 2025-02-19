The Lewis Foundation calls on businesses to support £50 challenge

Franklins' Andrea Smith with Nick Hewer and Lorraine Lewis at the launch of this year's challenge

The Lewis Foundation is asking businesses across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes to take part in this year’s Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge and help raise vital funds for adult cancer patients in the community.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the chosen charities for this year’s challenge, The Lewis Foundation is encouraging businesses to take on the challenge of turning £50 into as much money as possible between 24th February and 23rd May 2025. The money raised will go towards helping the charity to provide over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in local hospitals, including Northampton General, Kettering General and Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The challenge is open to any business. Each participating company receives £50 from Franklins Solicitors, which they must use to raise as much money as possible. Creativity is encouraged and businesses are invited to use their entrepreneurial skills to make an impact. Participants will also be invited to attend the Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge Award Ceremony on June 25th to celebrate the successful fundraising teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as one of the charities for this year’s challenge. It’s an incredible opportunity for local businesses to get creative and have fun, all while helping to make a huge difference to adult cancer patients. Last year, the teams raised over £9,000 for The Lewis Foundation and we’re hopeful that, with the support of the fantastic Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes communities, we can surpass that in 2025!”

Rosanna Stimson from Franklins Solicitors adds: “This year, our theme is all about making a difference locally, with emphasis on bringing local help and hope to every generation. The £50 Challenge is a fantastic way for local businesses to showcase their creativity at the same time as raising money for some incredible local charities like The Lewis Foundation. It’s always inspiring to see the generosity and entrepreneurial spirit of local businesses in action and we can't wait to celebrate everyone's achievements at the award ceremony in June.”

Already on board for The Lewis Foundation are The Crafty Pair, The Link Cafe at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, TLF Cafe at The Elgar Centre and Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa.

For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge/

For more information on The Lewis Foundation and the vital work it does, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.