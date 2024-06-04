National Fish and Chip Day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.

To celebrate the great British chippy tea on June 6, we have compiled a list of the best fish and chip shops in the area for you.

Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of Northamptonshire's best pies, cones, and fillets.

The popular selections of our readers, who cast 800 votes so far, saw Michael's Golden Chippie and the Jolly Fish Bar in Daventry compete for first place.

These shops can be trusted to supply all the chips and battered sausages needed for a great night in or out.

Fellow chippers, thank you for your feedback. Happy National Fish and Chip Day!

Here are 10 of the best fish and chips places in the area, according to you:

1 . Jolly Fish Bar In High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 227825. Photo: Discover Daventry Photo Sales

2 . Michael's Golden Chippie In Hemans Road, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 703807. Photo: Lawrence Wheeler, Thank you Daventry for the Memories Photo Sales

3 . Daventry Square Fish Bar Takeaway In Westerburg Square, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 311500. Photo: Daventry Square Fish Bar Takeaway Photo Sales

4 . Danetre Chippy Takeaway In Sheaf Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 439757. Photo: Lawrence Wheeler, Thank you Daventry for the Memories Photo Sales