Tesco Daventry welcomes students as part of Prince’s Trust Achieve initiative

The Prince’s Trust Achieve programme is delivered in partnership with education settings right across the UK. It is designed to support and empower students aged 11-19 to develop skills and experience for life, whilst building their confidence to realise their potential.

Across March and April, 26 World of Work tours have taken place within Tesco stores, covering the whole of the UK and empowering almost 300 young people with the valuable skills required for the retail industry.

At Tesco Daventry students enjoyed a guided tour of the store, gaining first-hand insight into the diverse range of departments and roles available within both Tesco and the retail industry in general.

From customer service and fresh produce to bakery and logistics, the tours showcased the breadth of career paths available within the supermarket environment.

Alongside the tour, students had the opportunity to experience a practical mock interview and gain valuable insights into the key skills and behaviours valued at Tesco, such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving, equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in a retail workplace.

To top it all off, students had the unique opportunity to hear the personal story from a dedicated and successful team member at Tesco Daventry, showcasing the opportunities for career progression within Tesco.

Tesco Daventry Community Champion, Becci Hawes, who led the tour within the store, said: “It's been a fantastic experience to be part of The Prince’s Trust World of Work Tour. Inspiring young adults and giving them the confidence and skills to help them in their future endeavours is a real privilege.”

Natalie Rooney, Store Manager said: “The team here at Daventry thoroughly enjoyed welcoming local students into the store to both highlight the vast range of roles available within retail, as well as provide practical advice on how to get ahead as they enter the world of work.

“The group were fantastic, and it was great to see their enthusiasm throughout the day. We hope that the experience will help inspire the students and we were proud to support the local community here in Daventry once again.”

Tesco is committed to supporting young people in developing their employability and life skills, and is now in the third year of a five-year partnership with The Prince’s Trust.

Marie Caliskan, Tesco Head of Group Early Careers and Development Programmes, said: “We’re proud to have taken part in this worthwhile initiative through our partnership with The Prince’s Trust, allowing us to directly support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK.

“By providing them with a behind-the-scenes look at Tesco Daventry the essential skills needed for a successful career in retail, and the opportunity to connect with inspirational colleagues, we hope to empower them with the confidence and knowledge they need to thrive within a workplace.

“The Achieve programme is a win-win – it allows us to connect with potential future talent, while also contributing to a more inclusive and skilled workforce, and we hope this initiative will empower these young people to reach their full potential and pave the way for a successful career in retail.”

Speaking on the unique partnership with Tesco, Stephanine Bagworth, Senior Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, said: “We are proud to partner with Tesco to bring world of work visits to hundreds of young people across the UK.

“This fantastic initiative opens doors to young people facing adversity, broadening horizons and showing where career paths in retail can take you.