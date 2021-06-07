Terrific tractor spectacle roars into Northants villages in epic sun-soaked charity run

The terrific tractor tour roared into action at Manor Farm in Clipston before snaking its way through Sibbertoft, Husbands Bosworth, North Kilworth, South Kilworth, Stanford on Avon, Clay Coton, Yelvertoft, Elkington, Guilsborough and Naseby.

James Harry, 25, who lives at Manor Farm, set up the headturning event alongside Northants Young Farmers Club.

He said: “We had an absolutely fantastic day.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this run and it couldn’t have gone any better on the day."

“We were out and about for about two and a half hours chugging through our beautiful neck of the woods.

“We clocked up about 26 miles,” said James.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who came along to drive.

“And I want to give a massive pat on the back to all the people who turned out in the villages along the way to cheer us and wave us on."

It's being held to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent fund (RABI).

More than £2,000 has been raised from the Bank Holiday weekend event so far.

1. Minnie Burgess-Lumsden and Megan Rogers before the start of the Northants YFC 2021 charity tractor run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Buy photo

2. Francesca and James Leaning before the start. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Buy photo

3. The Robinson family enjoy the fun. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Buy photo

4. An impressive line-up of tractors before the run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER. Buy photo