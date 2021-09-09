Terminally ill man's dream garden makeover is complete thanks to Daventry community

Martin's got his smile back.

Since the Daventry Express featured Martin Spiers who needed a helping hand in his garden, the community stepped up.

Martin, who has COPD and uses oxygen, spent thousands of pounds to have his garden made level so he could access it using his mobility scooter.

But more work needed to be done so Martin could enjoy the area with his family.

Before: Martin in the garden.

His wife, Jacqui, who has mobility issues, told The Gusher they were both 'overwhelmed' by people's generosity and kindness since the appeal was launched in the spring.

She told us: "It's been a long road and now the enormous transformation with the help of the volunteers, paid contractors and suppliers along with the donations from Travis Perkins is now completed and looks amazing.

"Martin finally has the garden he hoped for. He can access it with his mobility scooter, sit, relax and admire the flowers - although he still doesn't pull the weeds!"

The couple paid special tribute to Kevin Newson, who has given the project so much support.

The garden looks wonderful.

Jacqui added: "We are so grateful to Kevin who started us on this journey and the wonderful group of people who volunteered their time to deliver a lifestyle enhancing garden. It's been hard work but we have all had a good laugh along the way."

She added: "Even the cats also enjoy soaking up the sun whilst sleeping on the lawn."

Here is the list of volunteers and supporters:

Kevin Newson

Lea Devall

Vicky Franks

Gill Coleman

Chris Hambly

Max Holzbauer

Jack Franks

Richard Patchsea

Fraser Coleman

Scott Coleman

Josh, JDW Bricklayers

Travis Perkins, Daventry