Terminally ill Daventry man is smiling again after team of volunteers turn out in force to give his garden a makeover

Martin Spiers has got a reason to smile again.

Businesses and volunteers stepped forward offering their time and services after reading about Martin Spiers' plight in the Daventry Express.

Martin, 75, who has COPD and uses oxygen, parted company with a team of landscape gardeners who had he called in to make his garden level so he could access it using his mobility scooter.

His wife Jacqui said they were left 'heartbroken' because Martin just want to enjoy what could be his last summer.

Martin was sad and stressed before the work took place.

"I'm so glad to say Martin is smiling again," said Jacqui.

"We are thrilled to bits as the brickwork was completed on Saturday. It was touch and go all week with the prediction of a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain. We carried on getting everything ready for the volunteers and prayed and kept fingers crossed for dry weather."

She paid tribute to Kevin Newson and JDW Bricklayers who have helped grant Martin's wish.

"The job was done in a day and we're so happpy," said Jacqui, who also has mobility issues.

Volunteers hard at work to make the garden great again.

"They arrived at 8am at the weekend and worked like troopers. They did a really good job and both Martin and I are thrilled and very grateful."

The other helpers include Chris Hambly, Vicky Franks and Gill Coleman. Travis Perkins in Daventry has been generous with donations to the project, which has been called Garden SOS.

Jacqui said: "The lads from Travis Perkins were again amazing donated a pallet of 72 blocks along with some plasticiser and buckets. I had to pop down to Travis Perkins on Wednesday as I needed to buy a shovel. Martin and I had the opportunity to say thank you and hand out doughnuts to them all."

Kevin said helping the couple has been a pleasure.

The smiling team work hard to transform the garden.

He said: "I knew there would be other like-minded people out there like me and the ones who have been with me all the way through this have been absolutely amazing, wonderful and inspiring."

The couple said they still need a quote for someone to render the walls.

"It's proving extremely difficult as they are booked up until the end of the summer," added Jacqui.

"If anyone can help, please let us know."