Tantalise your taste buds and get creative cooking juices flowing with Daventry Farmers' Market
An array of artisan food-related stalls will whet the appetite of Daventry shoppers next month.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:12 pm
Daventry Town Council is hosting the second Farmers' Market that will also feature kitchenware, cutlery and eco-friendly and culinary food related traders.
There's still time for stallholders to get involved with the event, which takes place in the town centre on Saturday, Sepember 18.
It runs from 10am - 3pm and admission is free.
For more information visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/stallholder-info.html