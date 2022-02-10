Take a walk on wild side at new £37,000 Great Central Woodland pathway in Woodford cum Membris

People are taking a walk on the wild side after a grant of £37,000 was awarded to Woodford cum Membris Parish Council for a new pathway through Great Central Woodland.

The HS2 grant was given to improve access to woodland and create safer routes for schoolchildren in Woodford Halse.

Work was undertaken by GM Utilities and now provides a safer route to school and year-round access to the woodland suitable for the elderly, pushchair, and wheelchair users as well as easier access to the village centre for all residents living on or near Byfield Road.

The new pathway is now open.

Great Central Woodland is a 10-hectare, green space in the heart of the village on the site of former railway marshalling yards. It was acquired on behalf of the community five years ago by the Parish Council.

The project is part of the council’s five-year strategy and 10-year management plan for the improvement of the Great Central Woodland’s ex-railway land as a village amenity.

Paul Blackwell, Parish Council chair who leads the GCW Management Commitee said: “While this has been a challenging project to fund and supervise, the completed walkway fully meets council objectives and provides a fabulous amenity that connects the new part of the village to the old and for all members of the public to safely enjoy the Woodland – our thanks to the HS2 Community Fund for their support for this project."

It provides a safer route for schoolchildren.