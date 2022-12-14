Take a look inside this transformed Barby pub that's been closed for more than a year

The pub has been transformed inside and out.

Last orders were called at a pub in Barby more than one year ago.

But the bar has now been raised at The Arnold Arms, which has undergone a major transformation.

It officially re-opened its doors this week after a joint investment by pub owners Red Oak Taverns and new operator, Jeremy Baker.

Cosy and smart.

The five-week renovation of the village pub has enhanced the traditional pub interior with an open plan area completed with modern fabrics, new flooring, furniture and lighting whilst the exterior has been redecorated together with a redesigned outside patio and seating area. Eleven new jobs have been created at the new look pub with Paul Joyce joining as the chef alongside Inga Leitiete as the assistant manager.

New tenant at the pub, Jeremy Baker jumped at the chance of running the Arnold Arms, his local pub. He has extensive hospitality experience having held key roles with Harrods and Smollensky’s in London and having previously owned the Wheatsheaf hotel and pub in Oundle.

Jeremy said: “The pub was crying out to be open again. We want it to become a hub for the village and local area. Red Oak Taverns were on board straight away with our vision and have made it possible for us to create a very special place where everyone is welcome.”

Business development manager for Red Oak Taverns, Jonathan Seaton-Reid said: “Jeremy has both local knowledge and the right experience to establish the Arnold Arms as a proper village pub and we wish him and his team the very best”.

